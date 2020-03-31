Juanita Jean Klusman
Age 92, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
George Lewis Tarrant
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
David Carl Johnson
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Robert Albert Monett
Age 99, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Genell Darlene Dunehew
Age 65, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
