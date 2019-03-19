Lois C. Olson

Age 97, of Roseburg, OR, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. ANDREASON’S CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICE. 541-485-6659

Irene E. Pasch

Age 97, of Junction City, OR, formally of Roseburg, OR, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Russell R. Bissonnette

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Louis Robert ‘Bob’ Smith

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Jerauld Grove

Age 87, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL, COTTAGE GROVE. 541-942-0185

Patricia Ann Brinkmeyer

Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. ANDREASON’S CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICE. 541-485-6659

