Herschel Gist
Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Marcia Braudt
Age 75, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Robyn Rutherford
Age 63, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Dolores Bovee
Age 93, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Jerry Jennings
Age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 12,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Rebecca Carol Anderson
Age 65, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Beverly Florence Burger
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 11,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Connie Gail Denard
Age 58, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
