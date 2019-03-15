Herschel Gist

Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Marcia Braudt

Age 75, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Robyn Rutherford

Age 63, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Dolores Bovee

Age 93, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Jerry Jennings

Age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 12,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Rebecca Carol Anderson

Age 65, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Beverly Florence Burger

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 11,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Connie Gail Denard

Age 58, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

