Timothy Allen Sprouse
Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Harold Joe Callicott
Age 70, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Gerald E. Barker
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Michael Jerome Black
Age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Gail Elizabeth Bridwell
Age 94, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Paula Jean Yingst
Age 76, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Edith Helen Batson
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Roger Lee Weeden
Age 57, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Eleanor Marie White
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
John E. Mencarelli Sr.
Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. . Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Ralph Edward Lance
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Alana Lou Baque
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.