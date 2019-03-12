Timothy Allen Sprouse

Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Harold Joe Callicott

Age 70, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Gerald E. Barker

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Michael Jerome Black

Age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Gail Elizabeth Bridwell

Age 94, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Paula Jean Yingst

Age 76, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Edith Helen Batson

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Roger Lee Weeden

Age 57, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Eleanor Marie White

Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

John E. Mencarelli Sr.

Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. . Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Ralph Edward Lance

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Alana Lou Baque

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

