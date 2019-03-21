Sam Jeffers
Age 95, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Kenneth Paul McCright
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Theresa Ann Magnuski
Age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Gail Elizabeth Bridwell
Age 94, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
