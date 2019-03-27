Roger Lee Coffey
Age 48, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Marlin Thomas Brown
Age 87, of Melrose, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Louis John Balaban
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Herman Frank Ziebarth
Age 71, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Randall A. Moore
Age 73, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Mary Ellen Smith
Age 95, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Benjamin Potter
Age 91, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Raynor Clack
Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Justin Bibow
Age 29, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Peggy Stark
Age 59, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Nancy Welch
Age 59, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Dennis Michael Barnes
Age 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.