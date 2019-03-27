Roger Lee Coffey

Age 48, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Marlin Thomas Brown

Age 87, of Melrose, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Louis John Balaban

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Herman Frank Ziebarth

Age 71, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Randall A. Moore

Age 73, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Mary Ellen Smith

Age 95, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Benjamin Potter

Age 91, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Raynor Clack

Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Justin Bibow

Age 29, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Peggy Stark

Age 59, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Nancy Welch

Age 59, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Dennis Michael Barnes

Age 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.