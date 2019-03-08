James Robert Bright

Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSE. 541-673-4455

Helen R.M. Fugate

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSE. 541-673-4455

Herschel Mills Gist

Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541- 863-3148

Nancy Jean Syrie

Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, Mary 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

