James Robert Bright
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSE. 541-673-4455
Helen R.M. Fugate
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSE. 541-673-4455
Herschel Mills Gist
Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541- 863-3148
Nancy Jean Syrie
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, Mary 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
