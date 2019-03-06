Billie Faye Rondeau
Age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Michael Frederick Annett
Age 62, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
James Blaine McGowan
Age 93, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Marshall Ray Hitt
Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Norman David Aikins
Age 82, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Scot Robert Kelley
Age 60, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Leslie Lyons
Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Carol J. Moen
Age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Jean M. Loomas
Age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
