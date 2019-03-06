Billie Faye Rondeau

Age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Michael Frederick Annett

Age 62, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

James Blaine McGowan

Age 93, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Marshall Ray Hitt

Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Norman David Aikins

Age 82, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Scot Robert Kelley

Age 60, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Leslie Lyons

Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Carol J. Moen

Age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Jean M. Loomas

Age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.