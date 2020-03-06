James Albert Bilderback
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Margie Lee Smith
Age 95, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH LUND
MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL. 541-942-0185
Renate Elly Rumpf
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jeanett Bloss
Age 62, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Randall J. Briggs
Age 64, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.