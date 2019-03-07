Audrey Irene Robbins
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Robert Dean Burnett
Age 74, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
James Robert Bright
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Charles L. Singleton
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
