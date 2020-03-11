Paul A. Warren
Age 85, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 5 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Leona Annabell O'Brien
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Carla Connors
Age 70, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jack Curry
Age 80, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
