Carole E. Stephens

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jacqueline Rae Ingalls

Age 81, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jimmie J. Kitchens

Age 77, of Powers, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Richard ‘Dick’ Nichols

Age 89, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Keith Alexander Sutherland

Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 21,2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Tod Michael Berg

Age 55, of Boise, Idaho, passed away Monday March 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending.

James “Jim” Shukle

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Emma Nell Arnot

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Gerald Alfred Kunde

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March,22,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Barbara Beatrice Cairns

Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

