Carole E. Stephens
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jacqueline Rae Ingalls
Age 81, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jimmie J. Kitchens
Age 77, of Powers, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Richard ‘Dick’ Nichols
Age 89, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Keith Alexander Sutherland
Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 21,2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Tod Michael Berg
Age 55, of Boise, Idaho, passed away Monday March 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
James “Jim” Shukle
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Emma Nell Arnot
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Gerald Alfred Kunde
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March,22,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Barbara Beatrice Cairns
Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
