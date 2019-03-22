James ‘Jim’ Shukle

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Donald Shaff

Age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

William J. Winfield Jr.

Age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

