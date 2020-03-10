Ronnal James Linton

Age 79, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Vernon Von Sanders

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Michael Edward James

Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

John Michael Tansey

Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Jorge Lamphear

Age 65, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

James Harold Nash

Age 85, of Sutherlin Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Robert Ernest Lister

Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

