Ronnal James Linton
Age 79, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Vernon Von Sanders
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Michael Edward James
Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
John Michael Tansey
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Jorge Lamphear
Age 65, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
James Harold Nash
Age 85, of Sutherlin Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Robert Ernest Lister
Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
