Patricia Ann Walker

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Gayle Lynn Towner

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Lynnette Joan Koens

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Norma Anderson

Age 90, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Jerry Sisemore

Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

