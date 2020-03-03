Patricia Ann Walker
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Gayle Lynn Towner
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Lynnette Joan Koens
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Norma Anderson
Age 90, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Jerry Sisemore
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
