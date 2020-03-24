Rex E. Purkerson
Age 91, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
David W. Knight
Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 19, 2020. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Allen Dale Gilbert
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jefferson Raymond Griffen
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Elizabeth Fisher
Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
