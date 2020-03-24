Rex E. Purkerson

Age 91, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

David W. Knight

Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 19, 2020. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Allen Dale Gilbert

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jefferson Raymond Griffen

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Elizabeth Fisher

Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

