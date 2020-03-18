Gully Sylvia Maria Moresjo

Age 102, of Winston, Oregon passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Maria Eulalia Lowe

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Lavonne Marie Blessing

Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Charlotte L. Stotter

Age 63, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Stella M. Baldwin

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

