Gully Sylvia Maria Moresjo
Age 102, of Winston, Oregon passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Maria Eulalia Lowe
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Lavonne Marie Blessing
Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Charlotte L. Stotter
Age 63, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Stella M. Baldwin
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
