Hedwic Heidi Chastain
Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Barbara E. Stewart
Age 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Austin David Dickson
Age 31, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
