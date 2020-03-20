Al E. Olson
Age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Jon Rolfe Leach
Age 74, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Danny Loren Gilbert
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon. passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
