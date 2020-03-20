Richard Thomas Jepsen
Age 68, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Alma Faye Boerste
Age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
