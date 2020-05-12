Jeffry O. Beebe, Sr.
Age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY 541-679-6983
Billie Corinne Starr
Age 75, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL (541) 679-6983.
Wilma Roe
Age 93, of Dallas, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Margie Aldrich
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 8,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.