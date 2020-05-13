Alice Billings Thompson Clark

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Therese Ellen Watson

Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Paula Jean Gidcumb

Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF ROSES. 541-459-2281

Rhonda Marchell Mickey

Age 50, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.