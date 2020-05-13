Alice Billings Thompson Clark
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Therese Ellen Watson
Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Paula Jean Gidcumb
Age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF ROSES. 541-459-2281
Rhonda Marchell Mickey
Age 50, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
