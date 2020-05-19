Phyllis Osepian Booth

Age 83, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. HULL & HULL FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-476-4453

Steven Mark Johnson

Age 73, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Betty Zinn Vititow

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Stephen J. Walker

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.