Phyllis Osepian Booth
Age 83, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. HULL & HULL FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-476-4453
Steven Mark Johnson
Age 73, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Betty Zinn Vititow
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Stephen J. Walker
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
