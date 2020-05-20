June Iola Kamph
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Verne H. Pendleton, Jr.
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Vicki L. Mathis
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Tina Catherine Leholm
Age 37, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH LUND MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL IN COTTAGE.
