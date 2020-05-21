George Waters
Age 82, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 16,2020. Arrangement are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-673-6983
James Firkins
Age 54, of Winston Oregon, passed away Monday, May 18,2020. Arrangement are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-673-6983
