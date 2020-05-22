Samuel Elijah Davison
Age 37, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Tom Hoyt Thompson
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Leonard Willard
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Crescent City, California, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
