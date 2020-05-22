Valerie G. Cunnington
Age 66, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Services are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Harlon Kuester
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Johnie William Hicks
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.