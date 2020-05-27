John A. Mattos
Age 73, of Diamond Lake, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 22nd, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Peggy Hooten
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 23,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Leia May Howard
Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Mason Franklin Guido
Age 5, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Mary Jane Kimball
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
