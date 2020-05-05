Arlie Clinton Toy
Age 76, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. ANDREASON’S CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICE. 541-485-6659
Michael Craig Hayes
Age 66, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 3030. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Mark Hubbard
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Donald Eugene Harding
Age 69, of Ashland, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Carol Mae Allen-Willrett (Mitzie)
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Marian Heard
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Illis Floyd Sutherland
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL. 541-942-0185
Robert C. Smith
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
