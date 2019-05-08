Rodney Alden Dalton
Age 85, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Susan Stansbury
Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Gerald Timothy Mayes
Age 61, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 20198. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Bud Bessey
Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Suzanne H. (Henry) Beckley
Age 55, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Roy G. Harvey
Age 89, of Wilbur, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
