Rodney Alden Dalton

Age 85, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Susan Stansbury

Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Gerald Timothy Mayes

Age 61, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 20198. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Bud Bessey

Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Suzanne H. (Henry) Beckley

Age 55, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Roy G. Harvey

Age 89, of Wilbur, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

