Virginia M. Eastep

Age 86 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday May 24, 2019. Arrangements SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264.

Francis Monaghan

Age 92 of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday May 24, 2019. Arrangements SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264.

Frances J. St. John

Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on May 24, 2019. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

William C. Luth

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on May 26, 2019. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

