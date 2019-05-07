Lorraine M. Groshong
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Mary ‘Grams’ Louise Walker
Age 92, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Shirley Joyce Dutcher
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
