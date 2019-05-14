Eldren Estrada
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Merle Edwards
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Robert G. Holloway
Age 46, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Kenneth L. Polk
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Russell Guy
Age 62, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
James Morgan Hettick
Age 55, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Michael Nicolai Galaktionoff
Age 41, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Kimberly Sue Scevers
Age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Vernon Russell Powell
Age 87, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
