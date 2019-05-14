Eldren Estrada

Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Merle Edwards

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Robert G. Holloway

Age 46, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Kenneth L. Polk

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Russell Guy

Age 62, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

James Morgan Hettick

Age 55, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Michael Nicolai Galaktionoff

Age 41, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Kimberly Sue Scevers

Age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Vernon Russell Powell

Age 87, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

