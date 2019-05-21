Vernon D. Copeland
Age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Alice Fay Hawkins
Age 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Rhihana Morris
Age 32, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Frederick Stanley Smith, Jr.
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
