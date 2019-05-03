David L. Wilson

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Doris Ann Gosline

Age 93, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Guy Pierson

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Ronald Gressett

Age 34, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

