David L. Wilson
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Doris Ann Gosline
Age 93, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Guy Pierson
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Ronald Gressett
Age 34, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.