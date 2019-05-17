Helen L. Miller
Age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Donald B. Cundick
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Erlinda “Lynn” Wilson
Age 62, of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Connie Earp
Age 66, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Lela E. Toye
Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.