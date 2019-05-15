Bobby Earl LaDuke, Sr.
Age 50, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
Gale G. Merritt
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Sally Stephens
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
