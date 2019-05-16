Sherrie L. Tryon
Age 64, of Waldport, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ralph D. Bacon
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Helen L. Miller
Age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Michelle Williams
Age 44, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2013. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
James Lee Ross
Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.