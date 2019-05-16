Sherrie L. Tryon

Age 64, of Waldport, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ralph D. Bacon

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Helen L. Miller

Age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Michelle Williams

Age 44, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2013. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

James Lee Ross

Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

