Victor Standley
Age 92, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Terry M. Koford
Age 69, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Agnes Copeland
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
