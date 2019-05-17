Michael Eugene Ridens
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435
Edward William Bird
Age 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435
Daniel Ray Sutton
Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435
Jack Eugene Palm
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435
Mary C. Pirkey
Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Brian Paul Nelson
Age 59, formerly of Bandon, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Thomas F. Carter
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Harold Clark Henderson
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, previously from Bakersfield, California, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
