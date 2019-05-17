Michael Eugene Ridens

Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435

Edward William Bird

Age 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435

Daniel Ray Sutton

Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435

Jack Eugene Palm

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435

Mary C. Pirkey

Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Brian Paul Nelson

Age 59, formerly of Bandon, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Thomas F. Carter

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Harold Clark Henderson

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, previously from Bakersfield, California, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.