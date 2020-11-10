Sandra Corrine Nelson
Age 69, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Samuel Edward Mann
Age 68, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Lawrence Revelle Pack
Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ted Ronald Quincey
Age 90, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Floyd “Doc” Wayne Gilliland
Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
