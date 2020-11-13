Jamie M. Stevens-Payne
Age 44, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Donald John Boehm
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Robert M. Batson
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Beck Renae Gaines
Age 58, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
