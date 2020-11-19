Jackie “Jack” Doyle West

Age 73, of Prineville, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. PRINEVILLE FUNERAL HOME. 541-447-6459

Vernice Paterson

Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Theresa Vogel

Age 66, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

