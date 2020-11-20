Paul “Jeff” Dilley
Age 76, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 18,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ivy Lenore Kelley
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Linda Rae Short
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Seth Gabriel Hale
Age 41, of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Glenda Carol Remington
Age 75, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
