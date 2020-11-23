Michael Conrad Dockery

Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

Edith Pauline Brown

Age 59, of Winston, Oregon passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

James Cockrum

Age 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 20,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Donald Allen Shepherd, Sr.

Age 87, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Larry Lee Witt

Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Phillip Ralph Turnbull

Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away November 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Michael Roark

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Clifford Neolin McCauley

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert C. Betlund

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Carol Rose Pedersen

Age 91, of Portland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

