Michael Conrad Dockery
Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Edith Pauline Brown
Age 59, of Winston, Oregon passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
James Cockrum
Age 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 20,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Donald Allen Shepherd, Sr.
Age 87, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Larry Lee Witt
Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Phillip Ralph Turnbull
Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away November 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Michael Roark
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
Clifford Neolin McCauley
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
Robert C. Betlund
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Carol Rose Pedersen
Age 91, of Portland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
