Clifford Willard Kinney

Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-79-6983

Catherine J. Elliott

Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

James “Jim” E. Conn Jr

Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Robert C. Beylund

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Doris Lee Wolfer

Age 73, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Carol Rose Pedersen

Age 91, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-79-6983

Carol Ann Warner

Age 57, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

