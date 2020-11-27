Clifford Willard Kinney
Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-79-6983
Catherine J. Elliott
Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
James “Jim” E. Conn Jr
Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Robert C. Beylund
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Doris Lee Wolfer
Age 73, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Carol Rose Pedersen
Age 91, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-79-6983
Carol Ann Warner
Age 57, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
