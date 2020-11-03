Paul Alan Brown

Age 64, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Eldon Frederick Caley

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Dorothy Deanna Meyer

Age 70, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Lova Florine Wood

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Joe Heilman

Age 91, of Tri City, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

