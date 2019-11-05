Marshall “Marty” Klier, Jr.
Age 76, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Cynthia Davis
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Catherine Johnson
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Kristan Ann Kincade
Age 73, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Anita Lee Helvie
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Evelyn Root
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Robert E. Sconce
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Hazel Adams
Age 91, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Harald Frey
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.