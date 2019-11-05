Marshall “Marty” Klier, Jr.

Age 76, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Cynthia Davis

Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Catherine Johnson

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Kristan Ann Kincade

Age 73, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Anita Lee Helvie

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Evelyn Root

Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Robert E. Sconce

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Hazel Adams

Age 91, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Harald Frey

Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.