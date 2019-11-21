Donna Owens
Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
Avon Allan Hodge
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Tracy L. Anderson
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Chet Clymer, Jr.
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Leonard Steven Smith, Jr.
Age 54, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Stephen John Ockert
Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
