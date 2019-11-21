Donna Owens

Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending.

Avon Allan Hodge

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Tracy L. Anderson

Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Chet Clymer, Jr.

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Leonard Steven Smith, Jr.

Age 54, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Stephen John Ockert

Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.