Jeffrey Garriott Guido
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Arrangement are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Georgia Couch
Age 91, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 13,2019. Arrangement are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Richard Dean Chastain
Age 58, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Arrangement are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Joseph Vance Gomez
Age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Arrangement are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.